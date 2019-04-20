Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 6,980 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 32,163 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,835,864.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 5,691 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $324,842.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,765.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,536 shares of company stock worth $3,569,555 over the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carnival from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Carnival from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

