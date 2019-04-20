Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Intel by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 27,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 33,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 196,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.49 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $85,113.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,431 shares of company stock worth $3,500,497 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. New Street Research set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

