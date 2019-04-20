Strs Ohio Increases Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.30% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $41,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 95,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HST opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

