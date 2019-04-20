Strs Ohio Has $59.56 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $59,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $474,398,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $136,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,929,000 after acquiring an additional 710,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $247.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $205.91 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $256.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

