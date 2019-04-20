Strs Ohio Acquires 95,033 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Eaton worth $38,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $85.21 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $2,860,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $582,318.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

