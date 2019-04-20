Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 551 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 991,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 582,347 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 63,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.30.

In other news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $2,028,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

