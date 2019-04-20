Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,084 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 932,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 539,445 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 765,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $89,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,940 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

