StoneCo Ltd’s (STNE) Lock-Up Period To End on April 23rd

StoneCo’s (NASDAQ:STNE) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 23rd. StoneCo had issued 50,724,638 shares in its public offering on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $1,217,391,312 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

StoneCo stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $2,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $16,539,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

