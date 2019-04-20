Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,385,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,070,000 after purchasing an additional 204,880 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 191,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $2,818,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

NYSE NEE opened at $189.36 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $155.06 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

