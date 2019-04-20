Stifel Nicolaus Raises Teradyne (TER) Price Target to $50.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Teradyne from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.68 to $29.89 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.77.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NYSE:TER opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.17 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 26,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $988,911.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,335.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 33,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $1,216,493.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,376.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,079 shares of company stock worth $8,102,210. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after acquiring an additional 262,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.