Stifel Nicolaus Raises Badger Meter (BMI) Price Target to $55.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group set a $65.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Badger Meter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Raymond G. Serdynski sold 11,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $642,885.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,824.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $206,493.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,763. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 37.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,826,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

