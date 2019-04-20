Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,651 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in TriNet Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 496,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 174,063 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 526,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 172,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,252,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,808,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TriNet Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. William Blair upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

TriNet Group stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $63.65.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.58 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 56.98%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $63,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Griese sold 1,141 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $51,470.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,592.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,901 shares of company stock worth $9,400,663. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

