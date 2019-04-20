Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000.

Shares of RIV opened at $17.01 on Friday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

