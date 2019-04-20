Steven D. Borges Sells 10,000 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 37.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 103.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 383,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $46,681,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

