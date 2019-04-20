Steps (STEPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,474.00

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Steps coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steps has traded flat against the US dollar. Steps has a total market cap of $20,474.00 and $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000946 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Steps Coin Profile

Steps (CRYPTO:STEPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps

Buying and Selling Steps

Steps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steps using one of the exchanges listed above.

