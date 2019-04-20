Stephens Reiterates Buy Rating for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has a $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.03 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $125,012.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 360,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,648,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,727,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,520,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,188,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,188,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,823,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,135,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

