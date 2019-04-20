Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.50). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 34,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $374,769.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 10,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $127,211.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,415. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STML traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 738,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

