Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.50). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 34,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $374,769.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 10,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $127,211.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,415. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STML traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 738,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.