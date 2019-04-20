Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 64,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $227.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

