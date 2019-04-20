Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,159,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,819,223,000 after purchasing an additional 336,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,052,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,998,712,000 after purchasing an additional 169,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,245,000 after purchasing an additional 221,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, December 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Norfolk Southern to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $198.58 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.47 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

