Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Stake Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $33.96 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

