Stealth Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $3,477.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00020857 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00021202 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004320 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004739 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013180 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011377 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00107962 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 31,745,712 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

