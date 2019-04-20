State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 808 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,509,000 after purchasing an additional 261,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,509,000 after purchasing an additional 261,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,273,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 883,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.83. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 90,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $7,172,720.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $2,320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,569.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,507 shares of company stock valued at $37,454,557. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

