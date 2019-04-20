State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 139 Shares of Steris PLC (STE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,040,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Steris by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Steris by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Steris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steris news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $249,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,093. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

NYSE:STE opened at $122.83 on Friday. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Steris had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $696.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Steris’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

