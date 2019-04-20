State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.25 Million Position in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in H & R Block by 233.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,061,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,844,000 after buying an additional 881,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 42,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,280,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after buying an additional 96,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 624,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.10.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). H & R Block had a return on equity of 829.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

