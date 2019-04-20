State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.11 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 451.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Omnicell stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $211.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,710,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,662,593.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $46,290.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,748.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,982 shares of company stock worth $7,389,181. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

