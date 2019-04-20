StarterCoin (STAC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One StarterCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Liquid. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $292,824.00 and $1,339.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00459969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.01106134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00207340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001724 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.