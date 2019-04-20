Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $198.58 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.47 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

