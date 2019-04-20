Starbucks (SBUX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.
SBUX opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.
In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $5,006,823.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
