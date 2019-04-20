Starbucks (SBUX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

SBUX opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $5,006,823.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

