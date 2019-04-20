Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Receives $155.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $122.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $140.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $136,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,820.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $1,331,874.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,164 shares of company stock worth $3,403,579. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,219. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $157.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

