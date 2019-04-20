Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $329,000 Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $1,626,605.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $156,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $15,553,682 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

MMM opened at $218.88 on Friday. 3M Co has a one year low of $176.87 and a one year high of $220.28. The company has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

