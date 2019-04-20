Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 963,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 473,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 170,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 170,396 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

