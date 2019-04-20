Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 114,751 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Meritor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in Meritor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 213,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTOR opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.08. Meritor Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Meritor had a return on equity of 89.57% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 34,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $729,782.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $812,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,741 shares in the company, valued at $698,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,334 shares of company stock worth $1,772,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meritor to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

