Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Aircastle Limited (AYR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,339 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,857,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after acquiring an additional 376,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aircastle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 54.6% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Aircastle during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

AYR opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.72. Aircastle Limited has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.86 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aircastle in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded Aircastle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aircastle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

In other Aircastle news, insider Michael Kriedberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $715,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

