Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 19,334 PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 71,660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $7,502,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 80,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.39.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. PDF Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

