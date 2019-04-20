SpreadCoin Price Hits $0.0130 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. SpreadCoin has a market cap of $144,898.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, SpreadCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 79.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SpreadCoin (SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

