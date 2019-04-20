SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $94.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $97.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0253 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

