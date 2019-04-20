SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,611,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,485,000 after purchasing an additional 664,223 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,702,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,615,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,428.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 375,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 369,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6,474.9% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 313,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 308,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ opened at $38.31 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $42.08.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

