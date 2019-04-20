Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Switch (SWCH) Share Price

News coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a news sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Switch’s score:

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE:SWCH opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.05. Switch has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-unlikely-to-affect-switch-swch-share-price.html.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.