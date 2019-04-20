SocialCoin Price Up 4.9% This Week (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, SocialCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One SocialCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SocialCoin has a market cap of $5,596.00 and $148.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00012700 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000460 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk . SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

