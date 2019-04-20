Snap (SNAP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $11.75. Snap shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 24209514 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $44,382,127.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,450,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,017,596.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 30,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $360,893.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,738,271 shares in the company, valued at $32,092,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,643,476 shares of company stock worth $66,573,374 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vertical Group lowered shares of Snap from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 106.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after buying an additional 17,260,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,050,000 after purchasing an additional 606,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,734,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,738,000 after purchasing an additional 752,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,919,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,692 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

