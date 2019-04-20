Snap (SNAP) Rating Lowered to Negative at Vertical Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Group from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

SNAP stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 166,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $1,539,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,793,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,572,799.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $44,382,127.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,450,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,017,596.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,643,476 shares of company stock worth $66,573,374 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 70.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

