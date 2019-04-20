SmartCoin Price Up 44.2% Over Last Week (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. One SmartCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $62,782.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.01530953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00154015 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002796 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002019 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,305,508 coins. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

