Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) CTO Peter L. Gammel Sells 1,881 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $175,929.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter L. Gammel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 13th, Peter L. Gammel sold 1,915 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $160,687.65.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

