Sky Investment Group LLC Has $6.46 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,861,338,000 after buying an additional 605,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,634,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,639,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,035,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,272,336,000 after buying an additional 296,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $134.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $1,341,819.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,653.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock worth $23,279,637. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

