Skechers USA (SKX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.92, but opened at $35.28. Skechers USA shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 10439937 shares traded.
The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.
SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Skechers USA by 335.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Skechers USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,745,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Skechers USA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Skechers USA by 2,192.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
