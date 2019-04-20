Skechers USA (SKX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.92, but opened at $35.28. Skechers USA shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 10439937 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 29,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,718,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,877,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 524,877 shares of company stock worth $17,733,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Skechers USA by 335.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Skechers USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,745,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Skechers USA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Skechers USA by 2,192.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/skechers-usa-skx-shares-gap-down-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

About Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.