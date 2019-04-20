SK Telecom (SKM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

SKM stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

