SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,023,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,375,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,468,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $63,775,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $57,590,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.