Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLAB. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.10.
Shares of SLAB opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $87,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,012.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $161,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
