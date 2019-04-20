Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLAB. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.10.

Shares of SLAB opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $87,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,012.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $161,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

