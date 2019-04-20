Signature Bank (SBNY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at FIG Partners

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at FIG Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2019 earnings at $11.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Shares of SBNY opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 153.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

