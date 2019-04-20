Sify Technologies (SIFY) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sify Technologies stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Sify Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

